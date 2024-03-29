HC permits candidate to sit for interview despite date of birth discrepancy

Kolkata: Holding a candidate eligible to participate in the Probationary Officers/Management Trainees examination for banks despite the discrepancy over her date of birth, the Calcutta High Court recently observed that authorities need to encourage brilliant candidates instead of shutting them out over “trivial” issues.



The candidate, who is from interior parts of Jalpaiguri where internet connectivity is poor, had cleared her prelims and main. However, she was not allowed to sit for the interview after her date of birth shown in her Aadhaar and PAN card were found to be different from the one shown in her birth certificate and Indian School Certificate admit card. The former showed it to be March 30, 2000 and the latter depicted it to be April 23, 2000.

Her counsel submitted that despite the discrepancy, it was clear that she had not flouted the eligibility criteria which allowed candidates between 20 and 30 years to participate in the examination process. Hence, the candidate had challenged the decision of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), which was in charge of conducting the examination. The counsel appearing for IBPS submitted that as per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the online application, all particulars mentioned would be considered as final and no modification will be allowed after submission of the form.

However, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya observed that considering the context of the situation, the error committed by the candidate was “trivial.” He further stated that the object of such examinations for the banking sector and other public services is not to restrict the participation but to ensure that the participation reaches every nook and corner of the country, particularly to places which are not so advantaged as large townships and cities.

“The object of a public examination cannot by any means be construed to be so restrictive as to be cruel on the candidates, particularly for brilliant people like the petitioner, who has already cleared the preliminary and mains in the tough banking examination concerned. The endeavour of the authorities ought to encourage such people and not to shut them out on trivial issues,” Justice Bhattacharyya observed. He directed IBPS to intimate the banks that the candidate is eligible to participate in interviews for the post and stated that IBPS will have to publish her name in the provisional allotment list within 24 hours.