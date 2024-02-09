HC orders second autopsy in rape, murder of minor girl

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered for a second autopsy in case of the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. The case diary of the case has been directed to be produced on March 6.



The incident took place in January at Harihapara Police Station area of Murshidabad. Two people, a minor boy and his father, were accused of kidnapping, rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl.

According to the news agency, signs of injury on different parts of the victim’s body were found.

It has been alleged that attempts were made to burn the body using acid. However, no such information was reportedly mentioned in the autopsy report. The lawyer representing the petitioner submitted that a case under POCSO was earlier made against the accused person.