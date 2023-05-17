HC orders removal of petitioner who got teaching job in place of min’s kin

kolkata: Adding a new twist to the tale, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered termination of the appointment of Babita Sarkar—who was given the teaching job after the High Court had ordered replacement of Ankita Adhikari from the same job with Sarkar. Adhikari, daughter of former state minister, had her appointment cancelled following an application filed by Sarkar.



Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered that litigant Anamika Roy will be given the job in place of Sarkar.

The court further directed the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) to give Anamika a recommendation letter. Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered Sarkar to return Rs 15 lakh, which she had received from Adhikari on court’s order after winning the case against her, with interest in two installments by the first week of June.

According to the order, Sarkar will have to deposit this amount with the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court.

Sarkar had filed a case against Adhikari in Calcutta High Court last year, accusing her of getting the job despite having a lower rank in the WBSSC merit list.

In June last year, Justice Gangopadhyay gave the job to Sarkar. But within six months of appointment, questions were raised on Sarkar’s appointment when another candidate, Anamika, who is resident of Siliguri, approached the Calcutta High Court in January alleging that she had received more marks than Sarkar.

It was alleged that Sarkar’s graduation percentage was cited incorrectly. It was mentioned to be 60 per cent but she had actually scored 55 per cent, Anamika had alleged. After the court sought a report from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), the allegations by Anamika

were confirmed.