HC orders release of BJP’s Piyali Das

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered release of Sandeshkhali BJP worker Piyali Das alias Mampi, who had surrendered before the lower court over a case filed against her for allegedly getting women to sign on white paper.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed for Das’s release on personal bond. According to a news report, the Court further directed that a final report on the investigation in the case against Das cannot be submitted without its permission. The matter will be heard again on June 19. The advocate representing Das submitted that IPC 195A (forcing a person to give false evidence) which is a non-bailable section was added against her by the police after she had surrendered before the lower court.

Das surrendered in Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court on May 14. There were allegations against her of getting women in Sandeshkhali to sign on white papers which was later filled up as sexual assault complaints against TMC leaders. The lower court rejected the bail plea and sent her to seven days judicial custody. When questioned, Das said that the allegations against her are false and that there is no evidence to support them.