HC orders recruitment in 800 vacant posts for primary teachers

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently ordered recruitment of candidates in 800 vacant posts of primary teachers in North 24-Parganas. The District Primary School Council (DPSC) was directed to complete the exercise of issuance of appointment letters within two months.



According to a news report, the recruitment notification was published in 2009. Based on that, the exam was conducted in 2010. Recruitment in most of the districts was completed within the next one year, but four districts lagged. North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah and Malda were in the list.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that all candidates who were called for interview in the recruitment process of 2009 and have filed writ petitions until April 24 this year will be entitled to appointments against existing or

future vacancies. “The DPSC North 24-Parganas and the state shall ensure that the marks of all writ petitioners as above in the written examination, aptitude test and interview are published on the website in descending order. If the vacancies are exhausted, the DPSC, North 24-Parganas shall publish a list of wait listed candidates. Such a panel of wait listed candidates shall be kept alive until vacancies continue and arise and all the petitioners are appointed.

The petitioners shall not be entitled to claim any arrears or benefits before the date of the letter of appointment notional or monetary,” the

Court directed. From the report and the submissions of the Commissioner of School Education, the DPSC North 24-Parganas and the petitioners, the Court observed that there are about 800 posts still vacant.

The DPSC, North 24-Parganas, however, insisted that there are only 475 posts vacant.