HC orders razing of unauthorised construction in Bidhannagar area

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered demolition of an unauthorised construction in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area. The court has further directed a preliminary report to be filed by the Municipal Authority on Tuesday.



The petitioner alleged that the building was constructed at 181 Shantinagar, Sector IV in Salt Lake without any sanctioned building plan. The matter was heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

During the initial hearing, Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the councillor Chameli Naskar to appear in court at 3:30 pm on the same day.

Naskar submitted that she became the councillor of the area which is Ward 36 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation from 2022 and therefore, all facts relating to this illegal construction of the building are not known to her. The court, however, directed Naskar to intimate all the flat owners of the illegally-constructed building that they are to be present before the court on Tuesday.

Justice Gangopadhyay in his earlier hearing had directed that all the inhabitants of the building should be removed forthwith.

“I have been shown two videographs by the learned advocate for the Corporation wherefrom it appears that a large number of persons of that area, mainly ladies, are agitating in front of the police and the police force is trying to placate them,” Justice Gangopadhyay observed.

Billwadal Bhattacharya, Deputy Solicitor General intimated the court that a PIL in respect to some buildings of Shantinagar is pending. However, there was no mention of premises number 181 Shantinagar, Sector IV in Salt Lake.

The court has asked the councillor to appear personally on Tuesday as well.