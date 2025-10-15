HC orders police security at Durgapur Medical College

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the police to ensure adequate security at the private medical college in Durgapur and prevent the entry of unauthorised persons into the campus, following continued protests after the alleged rape of a 23-year-old MBBS student on October 10.

The order was passed by the vacation bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) after the college authorities approached the court, alleging that the campus had been “turned into a political battlefield” and that police had failed to act despite requests for additional security.

The college informed the court that the first-year MBBS professional examination, which began on October 9 and continues till October 17, was being disrupted by protests, political gatherings and the entry of outsiders. While all other examinations had been cancelled after the incident, the ongoing one could not be deferred since the college was designated as an examination centre by the West Bengal University of Health Sciences.

In their plea, the authorities submitted CCTV footage and listed eight separate gatherings over three days, claiming that these had disturbed academic activity and affected hospital services. “Provocative speeches are being made, which may further deteriorate law and order,” the petition stated.

The college said the protests had hampered outpatient services and created fear among students, staff and patients. It also alleged that politicians, media persons and social media influencers had been entering the campus without permission.

On the incident itself, the college said the survivor had signed out of the hostel at 8 pm and returned at 9:30 pm, reporting the assault to her roommate. She was taken to the emergency department and an FIR was lodged.

Meanwhile, the High Court also allowed BJP to hold a dharna from October 13 to 19 near the ADDA office in Durgapur.