HC orders hiring of 71 primary teachers in next two months

Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the appointment of 71 primary teachers within the next two months. The candidates had passed the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that these appointments be made within two months time.

In 2022, several candidates had approached the Calcutta High Court alleging that candidates who had not obtained the cutoff marks were given appointment letters. The candidates claimed that they were not appointed by the Howrah District Primary Education Board despite having qualified.

In another case, Justice Gangopadhyay had cancelled the jobs of 32,000 primary teachers. They were reportedly recruited without training. Justice Gangopadhyay, in this case, directed that the teachers will be able to work for four months but will get the salary of an assistant teacher