HC orders formation of SIT to probe missing girl case in Alipurduar

Jalpaiguri: The Division Bench of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace a mentally-ill girl who went missing from the Alipurduar Women’s Police Station seven months ago. The court issued the directive on Thursday, instructing the Superintendents of Police (SP) of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

Confirming the formation of the SIT, Jalpaiguri SP Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath said: “We have formed the team and investigations are underway.”

The girl’s father, Pintu Roy, expressed his anguish over the case, stating: “After searching for my daughter at several places, we were informed by Alipurduar police that she had been found. I couldn’t go at night, but when I arrived the next morning, they told me she was sent home by bus. Seven months have passed and I’ve had no peace of mind since then.”

The Legal Rights Protection Organisation filed a petition in the High Court, accusing the police of negligence in handling the case. During a hearing on November 26, the Division Bench raised concerns about the police’s actions. Atindra Chowdhury, the plaintiff’s lawyer, expressed hope that the SIT would bring clarity to the case and lead to a resolution. In response, Additional Advocate General Joyjit Chowdhury, representing the government, explained: “The Pink Police of Alipurduar had initially rescued the girl, who stated she could travel home independently if given money. The family, however, claims she has been missing since then.”