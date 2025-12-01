HC orders disclosure of tainted candidates in Group C&D

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to publish the complete list of “tainted” candidates in the ongoing teacher recruitment process, while the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea from a candidate affected by the cancellation of SLST-2016 appointments.

At the High Court, Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing petitions from fresh candidates and those on the 2016 waiting list for Group C and Group D posts, who alleged that the Commission had still not disclosed the full set of names flagged as irregular.

The petitioners argued that although only 3,512 names had been uploaded so far, the Supreme Court had earlier identified 7,293 tainted candidates. They sought publication of the entire list with all relevant details.

Justice Sinha questioned the Commission on the delay, observing that both the Supreme Court and the High Court had already directed full disclosure. When senior counsel for the WBSSC submitted that the list would be published “part by part,” the court rejected the plea for more time.

It directed the Commission to upload the names, roll numbers, fathers’ names and appointment particulars of all candidates who had allegedly “rank-jumped, were appointed out of panel, or had OMR sheet mismatches.” The court also made it clear that anyone appearing on the tainted list would be barred from participating in the fresh recruitment process.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court declined to hear a plea filed by the husband of a teaching candidate whose job was cancelled after the apex court upheld the Calcutta High Court’s April 22, 2024, judgment that annulled over 25,000 SLST-2016 appointments.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said it understood that some untainted candidates might have been adversely affected, but advised the petitioner to approach the High Court, where related cases are

pending. The court reiterated that no tainted candidate should be allowed to slip through the recruitment process “on any pretext.”