HC orders continuation of CAPF deployment

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed that the deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in riot-affected Murshidabad district of West Bengal will continue till further orders.

The matter will come up for hearing again on July 31, a division bench presided by Justice Soumen Sen said. The bench also comprising Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury was hearing a petition by Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that had sought deployment of Central Forces to control the situation in Murshidabad, and transfer of violence-related cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The high court had on April 12 ordered deployment of CAPF in Murshidabad district in view of communal violence. At least two persons were killed in Murshidabad in clashes during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Around 300 people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence.