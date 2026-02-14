HC orders CISF to partially vacate Tangra’s Chinese school rooms

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CISF commandant to retain only 10 rooms at Tangra’s Pei May Chinese High School and vacate the remaining by 6 pm to facilitate celebrations of the Chinese New Year on February 16.

The order was passed by Justice Krishna Rao after a dispute arose over the number of rooms to be temporarily released to the school. While the State and the CISF submitted that eight of the 18 rooms occupied by the force would be handed over for the festivities, the school authorities contested the claim, stating that no such possession had been given.

To ensure compliance, the court appointed a junior advocate as a special officer to supervise the handing over of the rooms to the school authorities.

CISF personnel had earlier been deployed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for guarding and protection duties for two months. According to the school, even after the jawans vacated the campus, the government continued to retain control of the rooms for nearly a year, affecting academic activities. The school also serves as a community centre and place of worship for members of the local Chinese community.

The matter was taken up in the morning but was kept for further hearing at 2 pm after conflicting submissions. During the proceedings, Justice Rao expressed displeasure at the authorities’ stance and cautioned that any further difficulty could lead to the CISF commandant being directed to appear personally before the court later in the day.