HC orders CID probe into case of stealing iphones

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into a case of stealing iphones worth about Rs 10 crore from Debra in West Midnapore.



According to sources, during September last year, a truck full of iphones worth about Rs 10 crore was coming from Chennai to Bengal. The transport company spotted from their GPS tracker that the truck was parked at a petrol pump in Debra without any permission for more than five minutes.

Immediately, the company got in touch with the police and subsequently it was found that the driver and helper along with the iphones were missing.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident in October last year at the Debra Police Station. Though police were able to recover only seven iphones, they failed to track the others. Police also failed to track the driver and helper as well.

Though the West Midnapore District Police was conducting a probe, the transport company moved to Calcutta High Court. Earlier, the court had ordered the investigation to continue but on Thursday a CID probe was ordered.