HC orders CID probe in woman’s death case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently ordered the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) to investigate a case wherein a woman died after catching fire while her husband allegedly video-called with her cousin instead of helping her.



Observing that the police had fallen short in the investigation, Justice Jay Sengupta on Wednesday transferred it to CID. The petitioner was uncle of the deceased victim and submitted that the death took place seven years after the marriage. While Section 406 and 498A IPC were added, no charges under Section 302 IPC for murder were placed against the accused.

It was further argued that the mobile phone was not seized, neither were the relevant witnesses examined. Meanwhile, the Counsel for the State submitted that the witness statements were recorded and the phone could not be seized as the accused was unable to locate it. It was further submitted that there was no material to add murder charges as well.

The Court found that aspects on whether the husband could be guilty for not saving his wife when he had the chance were ignored by the state police. Justice Sengupta observed, “It appears that the call went on for at least one minute. If a person catches fire and her husband is in a position to save her, but chooses not to do so and do something else, it has to be explored whether this amounts to contributing to the death of the victim. At least, this circumstance should have inspired the Investigating Officer to find out whether the fire could have also been caused by the husband. These aspects have been given a total go-bye by the Investigating Officer.”