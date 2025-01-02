HC orders CID probe in Food & Supplies dept ‘recruitment scam’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal CID to probe an alleged recruitment scam in the Food and Supplies department where names of persons who didn’t sit for the selection exam, conducted by Public Service Commission (PSC), appeared in the list of successful candidates.

The bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) was moved by a petitioner praying for his anticipatory bail after an FIR was lodged accusing him of demanding bribes in lieu of adding names to the list of successful candidates. He contended that no money was paid to him.

The defacto complainant, whose name appeared in the list despite not sitting for the exam conducted by the PSC, alleged that the petitioner demanded an amount of Rs 7 lakh for getting his name included in the list. His counsel said that a letter was written to the chairman of PSC asking how this was possible. He submitted there are several persons who never sat for the exam but their names appeared in the list of successful candidates.

The counsel for the petitioner said no money transaction took place. Neither is the petitioner connected in any way with the selection process for appointment of employees in the Food department. The state’s counsel sought time to file a report with regards to the list published in the website of PSC. Looking at the contents of the FIR lodged, Justice Bagchi observed: “Uncontroverted allegations are extremely disturbing and disclose a deep-rooted conspiracy among the officers involved in the selection and publication of the list.” He further added: “Needless to mention involvement of public servants in the publication of the fabricated list of selected candidates would entail addition of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act”.

The court said: “Taking into consideration the seriousness of the case, we direct that the investigation in the matter be transferred to the IG, CID, West Bengal who shall investigate the case through an experienced officer not lower than the rank of deputy superintendent of police.” The court directed that a report be

filed on the adjourned date. The matter will appear one week hence.