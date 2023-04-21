HC orders CBI probe into ‘recruitment corruption in civic bodies’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe into the alleged recruitment corruption in civic bodies.



The Court has also stated that the CBI can file fresh FIR for investigation if deemed necessary. The case had come up in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Justice Gangopadhyay directed the DGP and the Chief Secretary to extend all possible cooperation to the Central probe agency.

The judge also ordered that the CBI will report to the court on April 28 after preliminary investigation. The order was given on the basis of information regarding the corruption alleged by Seal, who was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in the recruitment corruption.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Seal, who is said to be close to expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Shantanu Banerjee, after conducting a raid at his rented house in Salt Lake. ED had raided his house for 37 hours. It is learnt that ED officials claimed that during the raid, they recovered about 400 OMR sheets, several admit cards, some digital data from a hard disk and documents revealing transactions of about Rs 60 crore. Later, ED had claimed in court that Seal was also involved in a recruitment scam that had allegedly happened in several municipalities of the state.