HC orders CBI probe into ‘illegalities’ at RG Kar

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation into alleged illegal activities, including financial irregularities, by Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, from a state-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Ghosh is currently being questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the hospital. The court ordered the SIT to provide all case materials to the CBI by August 24 and requested a progress report within three weeks.

The transfer aims to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased investigation, as the case involves serious allegations that could be mishandled by multiple agencies. A Division Bench later upheld this decision, rejecting an appeal by Ghosh’s counsel.