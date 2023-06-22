HC orders CBI probe into allegations of tampering of documents

Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the CBI to investigate the allegations of tampering of documents at the time of filing nominations for the upcoming Panchayat polls.

The investigation needs to be conducted at the earliest but positively by July 5 and the report to be submitted on July 7, said the court.

“For the purpose of maintaining independency and transparency in the process of investigation, the Court thinks it fit to direct the CBI to conduct the investigation and file a report before this Court,” Justice Amrita Sinha directed.

Justice Sinha further directed the Panchayat Returning Officer, who videographed the entire incident, to properly maintain and preserve the footage from the date and time when the nominations were filed by the petitioners till the time the same was re-scrutinised upon direction passed by the Court. The petitioners have alleged that the Panchayat Returning Officer has tampered with the documents filed by them at the time of submitting nomination papers. It has been submitted in Court that both the petitioners are members of the OBC ‘A’ Category and both the petitioners have certificates issued by the Sub Divisional Officer, Uluberia.

One of the two petitioners alleged that the acknowledgement slip for obtaining the OBC ‘A’ Certificate was submitted before the Returning Officer and the same was mentioned in the checklist handed over to the petitioner after filing of the nomination papers.

But later at the time of scrutiny, it was alleged that in place of the expression OBC ‘A’ Category it was mentioned SC (W) (Pending). While in the case of another petitioner, it was alleged that the tick mark in the checklist in the column for disclosing the caste certificate was struck off by a gel pen.

Scrutiny which took place from 9:45 pm to 11 pm approximately on June 20 in the BDO’s Office in Uluberia I Block has been videographed.

The State Election Commission, in the Court, stated that the allegation of the petitioners is required to be enquired and without which the Commission will not be able to take a decision in the matter. The advocates appearing for the State Election Commission and the State stated that the investigation ought to be conducted by the State authority and not by the CBI.