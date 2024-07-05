HC: Notify NIBMG as Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory

Kolkata: Considering the pressure which central and state forensic laboratories may undergo due to the additional forensic analysis requirement under Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Calcutta High Court recently directed Central government to designate National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) as a Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL).



The Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth held that Section 176 (3) of BNSS provides for forensic examination of crime sites in cases involving punishment for seven years or more. NIBMG is one of the premier institutions in research in human DNA, the Court held.

It further stated that since the institution is wholly owned by the Central government, there is no legal embargo.

The Court further directed the Centre to notify NIBMG scientists as government scientific experts under Section 329 (4) of BNSS.

A report was submitted by union counsel regarding the implementation of new and emergent techniques in DNA analysis and other forensic sciences.

It was submitted that a committee was formed to examine the issue and that DNA and other forensic analyses were necessary for the proper probe.

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country from July 1.

Under the new laws, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the BNS. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws till their final disposal.

The new laws brought in a modern justice system, incorporating provisions such as Zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, summons through electronic modes such as SMS etc.