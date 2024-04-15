HC nod for Ram Navami procession in Howrah

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted conditional permission for Ram Navami procession in Howrah. The Court has also directed that not more than 200 people will be allowed to participate, in case there are more, five people from the organising committee will have to take the responsibility.

Fearing unrest, the police had asked for the route of this year’s procession to be changed. A case was filed by an organisation against this and it was heard by Justice Jay Sengupta. He allowed the procession but strictly directed the organisers to not use provocative words, weapons and DJ. Justice Sengupta has also directed that names of five people, who will take responsibility in case the number of people in the procession increases from 200, will be given to the police.

Unrest that took place in Howrah after the Ram Navami procession last year. According to a news report, Justice Sengupta asked the state that if they feel that they will be unable to handle 200 people, the state can ask the Centre to provide forces.

The Centre informed the Court that if the state sends a letter, then the matter will be considered and appropriate action will be taken.