HC nod for DA stir, but with route restriction

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed the state coordination committee to march on the demand for Dearness Allowance (DA) dues on May 4.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has specified that the procession can take place between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. It will take place on the fresh route from Howrah Ferry Ghat to Bankim Setu via D M Slope and M G Road and back to Howrah Maidan. “The petitioners shall fill in and give the names, phone numbers and addresses of the volunteers responsible for the orderly conduct of the said rally,” Justice Mantha directed. He also requested the Advocate General to ask the Police Commissionerates in the state to maintain a register of all applications for rallies, meetings and functions political or otherwise that would be available online. “A fifteen-day advance notice for the proposed function shall be given by any applicant. All such applications shall find place in a publicly available register online. The permission or otherwise for such meetings, rallies, gatherings or functions shall also be communicated online by the concerned Commissionerates and/or Police Districts within 48 hours,” Mantha stated.