HC moved seeking ED probe into ‘financial irregularities’ by RG Kar ex-principal

Kolkata: Alleging financial irregularities, a former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking an ED investigation into alleged financial irregularities by the former principal Sandip Ghosh.



The court on Wednesday also directed the state to provide security cover at the residence of Ghosh whose family members moved the court stating that they were not feeling secure inside their own house as a large number of people were gathering outside.

The former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali moved the bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj on Wednesday. He sought for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate to probe alleged financial irregularities against Ghosh.

Ali has been accusing Ghosh of operating a corrupt network within the hospital, earning large sums of money through various illegal activities. He claimed he had complained against Ghosh in 2023 to the Bengal government authorities. The court granted permission to Akhtar Ali to file the petition.

The state government recently formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where a junior doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while she was on duty.

Meanwhile, the court directed the state government to provide necessary security to the Ghosh’s family. The state government’s counsel informed the court that a police picket had already been deployed in front of his residence at Beliaghata. The officer-in-charge of the Beliaghata Police Station is keeping a tab on the situation. The single-judge bench said that the police should ensure that there is no lapse in the security arrangements.