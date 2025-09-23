HC moved over electrocution deaths

Kolkata: Alleging administrative negligence in the deaths of seven people due to electrocution during the recent spell of torrential rain, two organisations have approached the Calcutta High Court.

Save Democracy and the High Court unit of the All India Lawyers’ Association are learnt to have submitted a letter to the Acting Chief Justice Soumen Sen, on Tuesday, urging the court to treat it as a public interest litigation (PIL).

The petitioners have demanded compensation for the families of those who died and sought directions to fix accountability on civic and power distribution authorities.

The letter points out that Kolkata has witnessed similar tragedies in the past, when open or damaged wires came into contact with waterlogged streets during natural calamities. Despite such incidents, it alleges, the power agency, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the police and the administration failed to take precautionary measures. The result, the groups argued, is a repeat of avoidable deaths.

As courtrooms remained shut on Tuesday due to the ongoing natural disaster, the organisations submitted the letter directly to the Acting Chief Justice’s office.

They urged the High Court to take cognisance of the matter, register it as a case and ensure relief and

preventive steps.