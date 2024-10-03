HC moved against ‘police inaction’ post attack on rally in Tollygunge

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court was moved on Thursday alleging police inaction following the attack on protestors on Tuesday when a ‘reclaim the night’ justice rally was passing through the Tollygunge area.



The Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was moved by an advocate alleging inaction on part of police. The court is learnt to have admitted the petition. It was alleged that the goons were led by the local Trinamool Congress councillor Ratna Sur and they assaulted the women in the rally. It was alleged the police refused to accept complaints.

On Tuesday night, tension broke out at Tollygunge’s Karunamoyee Bridge area, at the entrance of Haridevpur, after protestors alleged an attack on them by local goons. The protesters claimed the attack was planned by TMC councillor of ward 115 Ratna Sur. Sur denied allegations and instead alleged that protestors attacked her after a commotion broke out over the passing of an idol through the bridge.

Sources said that the police asked the protestors to move to one flank and allow resumption of traffic when they allegedly blocked the entry to Haridevpur around 10:30 am. The protestors allegedly refused to do so. Some locals from the nearby slums reportedly arrived at the spot and resisted against the blockade. This paved the way for arguments and resulting skirmishes between both sides. Some of the protestors alleged that the councillor also attacked them along with the goons. Sur, however, said that the protestors were being requested to pave the way for the entry of a Durga idol but they refused to. Further, when she was trying to find out how the clash broke out, the protestors allegedly attacked her. The protestors demanded that CCTV footage be revealed.

The police reportedly said that they had removed the blockade around 10:45 pm. The protestors lodged a complaint while the police also reportedly lodged a suo motu complaint against the protestors for blocking the main thoroughfare.