HC lays down ‘professional standard of conduct’ to be adhered to by college teachers

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently quashed a defamation case against the Principal of Hooghly Women’s College, while laying down “professional standard of conduct” which needs to be adhered to by college teachers.



Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) observed: “It is very unfortunate that under political influence, the primary purpose to provide education is completely overlooked, such a hostile atmosphere in an educational institution goes against the welfare (which is paramount) of the students whose future is in the hands of these colleges.” The judge went on to state that college teachers need to treat their students with dignity and fairness, be transparent in all academic as well as administrative dealings, maintain boundaries while interacting with students, colleagues and staff and follow college policies. In the comprehensive framework, Justice Dutt (Paul) also stressed on the need for them to enhance teaching skills and stay updated in their field as well as collaborate with colleagues and positively contribute to the academic community.

The prosecution case stated that the principal had allegedly named the respondent teacher during a public interview which allegedly aggravated the chaos in the college. It was also alleged that the principal was ventilating false rumours in the respondent teacher’s name.

The Court held that the statement in a broadcast interview made by the principal comes within the ninth exception under Section 499 IPC and the “ingredients” required to constitute the offences held are absent against the principal. Section 499 defines defamation and Section 500 prescribes the punishment. Defamation is defined as spoken or written words or visible representations, concerning any person intended to harm his/her reputation. Exceptions to this include an “imputation of truth’’ required for a “public good’’, or the conduct of any person touching any public question, or expressing opinions on a public performance.