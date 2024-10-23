HC keeps in abeyance suspension of 51 medics of RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the suspension of 51 junior doctors, accused of promoting a “threat culture”, by RG Kar authorities, during the meeting with the protesting junior doctors, a vacation bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday put an interim stay on the operation of the suspension order, observing that it would have no effect and the final decision on the same will be taken by the state government.

The petitioners, comprising eight junior doctors—six suspended and two expelled—appeared before the Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda and claimed that the order, issued on October 5, was unreasonable. However, the counsel for RG Kar submitted that the college did not issue a suspension order and instead, it was a proposal sent to the state government. The counsel said that the rules of the college do not allow punitive action. “The resolution of the Special College Council was forwarded to the state government. It is pending before the state’s redressal committee,” he said.

The counsels questioned how the doctors were suspended, with two even being expelled. The court ordered an interim stay on the resolution of the Special College Council of RG Kar and said it shall not be given any effect until and unless a decision is arrived at by the state in this regard in accordance with law.

In the earlier hearing, the petitioners said that they are not being able to enter the college and into the hostel. They said they were out on the streets. The matter of the suspension cropped up in Monday’s meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the protesting junior doctors. Addressing the RG Kar principal Dr. Manas Bandopadhyay, Banerjee had asked why and on what basis were these doctors suspended. She had questioned: “How can these students or resident doctors be suspended just based on complaints? Who gave the college authorities the right to take such a step without informing the state government? Is this not a ‘threat culture?”

CM had said: “We will look into it. Action cannot be taken based on personal liking. How the academy council was formed without informing the government?”