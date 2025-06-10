HC junks urgent hearing plea on SSC recruitment notification

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the plea for an urgent hearing of the case challenging the West Bengal School Service Commission’s (SSC) recent recruitment notification.

The Bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya observed that there is no necessity for an urgent hearing in the matter and the recruitment process can continue as it is for the time being. He observed that the court will look into the matter if any complications arise in the due course. The matter will come up for hearing again in July.

Broadly, the petition contests the revised examination rules for the 2016 recruitment process, announced on May 29. The petitioners, job aspirants previously on the 2016 waiting list, argue that the new rules are unfair and deviate significantly from the original framework.

The SSC’s updated guidelines, issued following Supreme Court directives, introduce key changes: the written exam’s weight has increased from 55 to 60 marks, academic qualification marks have dropped from 35 to 10, and 10 marks each are allocated for teaching experience and a “lecture demonstration.” The interview retains 10 marks.

Petitioners claim these changes, particularly the teaching experience criterion, disadvantage 2016 waiting list candidates, as applying 2025 standards to a nine-year-old process is illogical. They demand the 2016 rulesbe reinstated.

They argued that assigning 10 marks for teaching experience creates a 90-mark evaluation for deprived candidates versus 100 for others, perpetuating their disadvantage. Their counsel stressed the urgency of the hearing before online applications begin and noted that most petitioners seek a re-panel rather than reappearing for exams.

The notification sets an age limit of 40 years as of January 1, 2025, with relaxations for reserved categories.

Merit and waiting lists will remain valid for one year post-counseling, extendable by six months with state approval. OMR sheets must be preserved for two years after panel expiry, with scanned copies retained for 10 years.