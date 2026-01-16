HC junks BJP’s plea for protest outside Nabanna

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday declined a plea by the BJP seeking permission to hold a sit-in demonstration in front of the state secretariat at Nabanna on Friday, citing security concerns. However, the court allowed the protest to be held at an alternative location suggested by the police.

Justice Suvra Ghosh, while hearing the matter, took note of the fact that Nabanna is a high-security zone where prohibitory orders are in force, restricting demonstrations and public gatherings.

The judge observed that the police authorities had rejected the BJP’s request on January 12 after assessing the security implications and for what were described as “cogent reasons”.

Accepting the state’s submission, the court directed the petitioners to hold the demonstration at the Mandirtala Bus Stand, located close to the state secretariat. Permission was granted for a limited protest with a maximum of 50 participants between 10 am and 4 pm on Friday.

The court further made it clear that the demonstration must be conducted peacefully and without causing any obstruction to public movement or inconvenience to commuters in the area. Police authorities were also directed to ensure that law and order is maintained during the protest.