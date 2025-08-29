HC judge steps down from RG Kar case

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court judge Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition related to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident.

The judge directed that the case records be placed before Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam for appropriate orders.

During the proceedings, Justice Ghosh observed that two matters connected to the RG Kar case are already being heard by a division bench. He said that in view of this development, the present case should also be heard

in that forum.

The petition before Justice Ghosh had been filed by the family of the victim, who approached the High Court alleging lapses in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. The matter had been listed in Justice Ghosh’s court until Thursday.

Meanwhile, two other petitions challenging the trial court’s verdict in the RG Kar case are pending before a division bench comprising Justice Debangsu Basak. Legal circles indicated that the victim’s family’s petition may now also be transferred to that bench for further consideration, ensuring that all related matters are heard together.