HC judge Justice Harish Tandon to be Orissa HC CJ

Kolkata: The Union Law Ministry has notified the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Harish Tandon as Orissa High Court Chief Justice (CJ).

A notification issued read that the President is pleased to appoint Justice Harish Tandon, Judge of Calcutta High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court with effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office. Earlier, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended Justice Tandon’s transfer from his parent High Court to the Orissa High Court.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated: “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Harish Tandon, Judge of the Calcutta High Court as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.” Born on November 16, 1964, Justice Tandon graduated from Calcutta University in 1983.

He cleared LLB examination conducted by the Calcutta University in 1989 and was enrolled as an Advocate on September 26, 1989. He started practising in the High Court at Calcutta and conducted civil, constitutional matters, practised mainly in the appellate side and have also appeared before the City Civil Court, Debt Recovery Tribunal and Supreme Court. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the High Court at Calcutta on April 13, 2010.