HC issues Rule of Contempt against six persons

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, issued a Rule of Contempt against six persons, broadly for alleged disruption of lower court proceedings and evacuating “some accused in a criminal case in the garb of agitation from inside the court room”.

The bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi issued the Rule of Contempt. The six reasons cited for the same are as follows: evacuating some accused in a criminal case in the garb of agitation from inside the court room; using abusive language as against the judicial officer inside the court room; indulged in slogan shouting as against the judicial officer when the court was in seisin; didn’t allow the court to discharge the judicial functioning on that particular date; coerced such litigants inside the court room to leave court room, and prevented the judicial officer from passing any orders in any judicial proceeding.

The contempt rule was pending since 2012. Judgment on the same was reserved on August 24, 2012 by the coordinate Bench and was not delivered, the court observed.

The then Additional District & Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court-III, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas had forwarded a copy of an order dated June 6, 2012 passed in a case to the Registrar General requesting a reference under the Contempt of

Courts Act, 1971.

The matter was ultimately brought to the notice of the Chief Justice who had placed the same before a coordinate bench. The bench had issued show cause notices to the six persons. Senior Advocate appearing for six alleged contemnors submitted that the Rule will be accepted by his clients from the Sheristadar of Basirhat Sub Divisional Court.