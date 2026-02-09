HC issues guidelines on creche facility operated within premises

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has notified guidelines regulating the use and operation of the creche facility within its premises, providing childcare support to parents and primary caregivers associated with the institution.

The notification follows court directions issued in January 2026. Under the Creche Guidelines, 2022, the facility is available for infants and children aged six months to five years whose parent or primary caregiver is an employee of the High Court, a member of the Bar, an advocate, a registered clerk, a clerk of an advocate, or a litigant. Children suffering from any disease or allergy are not permitted.

The creche will function under the Registrar (Administration-II), General Infrastructure and Estates, from 10:30 am to 6 pm on working days, excluding weekends, declared

holidays, and court vacations. Staffing will include a medical officer and a trained nurse on an as-and-when-required basis, two caregivers or aayas, a creche in-charge, an assistant creche in-charge, two administrative officers, and two security personnel, one male and one female.

The assistant will take charge in the absence of the in-charge. Admission is limited to four children at a time on a first-come, first-served basis. No admission fee is charged for daily service. The fee structure includes an admission fee of Rs 1,000 for regular enrolment, a monthly care fee of Rs 1,500 payable in advance, and a daily care fee of Rs 100. Parents must sign a drop-and-pick-up register, produce the child’s birth certificate in original, and provide an emergency contact number. Only authorised persons with valid identification may collect the child. No transportation will be provided, and beneficiaries are prohibited from physical contact with any child other than their own.

Parents must supply food, milk, diapers, spare clothes, and medicines. Cooking is prohibited, though refrigeration and milk-heating facilities will be available. Medicines may be administered only with written instructions and a doctor’s prescription. The creche will have a separate breastfeeding area, an exclusive washroom, information bands for children, and functional CCTVs checked daily. Parents are barred from remaining inside except during drop-off, pick-up, and feeding, and unauthorised staff are prohibited.