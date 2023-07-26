HC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on state Edu department

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the state education department in connection with allegations of irregularities in primary teachers recruitment in 2012.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was hearing the matter and directed that the fine be submitted to the ‘Legal Aid Service’ of the Calcutta High Court within 10 days. Justice Gangopadhyay reportedly stated that the fine money will come from the penalty money taken from the individuals against whom the charges will be proven.

There were allegations of irregularities in the primary teacher recruitment in East Medinipur in 2012. It was alleged that a few candidates had got the jobs through nepotism. The court, in 2016, had ordered the principal secretary of the state education department to investigate the matter but it was submitted that even after seven years, the court’s order was not implemented.

Furthermore, the court directed that the report be submitted to the principal secretary after the completion of investigation in the next six weeks. The matter will be next heard on September 12.