HC imposes Rs 10,000 fine for filing ‘fake’ post-poll violence case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court recently imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for filing a ‘fake’ post-poll violence case. Both the petitioner, who claimed to be the wife of a BJP worker at Itahar Block and the private respondents were directed to pay Rs 5,000 each.



The writ petition was filed alleging that the private respondents were not permitting her and her family members to enter into her own house. Allegations were made against the ruling dispensation.

The Single Bench, on an earlier occasion, directed the police to ensure that the petitioner was put back to the house from where she was ousted.

It was further alleged that a complaint was lodged before the Inspector-in-Charge of Itahar Police Station on May 11 and no action was taken. The private respondents were restrained from interfering in any manner whatsoever with regard to the entry and exit of the petitioner and her family members into their own premises.

However, on June 19, the advocate representing the petitioner submitted that she had entered into an amicable settlement with the private respondents and does not intend to proceed with the writ petition any further. While permitting them to withdraw the case, Justice Amrita Sinha imposed a fine while observing, “Considerable amount of the court’s time was consumed in hearing the matter.”