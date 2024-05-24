HC imposes interim stay on probe against Suvendu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed an interim stay on the investigation regarding the raid conducted at the rented house of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at Kolaghat in East Midnapore.



The High Court also imposed another interim stay on the FIR that was registered on May 18 against BJP candidate of Ghatal, Hiran Chatterjee and his personal secretary Tamoghno Dey at Ghatal Police Station. In both the cases, the interim stay will be in effect till June 17.

According to sources, both Adhikari and Chatterjee moved the High Court against the raids conducted by

the police.

On Tuesday (May 21), during the raid Adhikari alleged that police are trying to frame him putting illegal objects inside the house but police reportedly claimed that they had come to search for a wanted person.

Meanwhile, a few days ago a raid was also conducted at the house of Dey late at night. When Chatterjee went to the spot, he got involved in an altercation with a police officer. Later, he also moved the High Court. On Friday, Justice Amrita Sinha imposed interim stays in both the cases till June 17. The next date for hearing both the cases has been scheduled on June 10.