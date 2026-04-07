HC grants interim bail to BJP leader Rakesh Singh for contesting polls

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted interim bail to BJP leader Rakesh Kumar Singh, an accused in a case involving alleged use of an acid-like substance and assault, to enable him to contest the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while cautioning against misuse of such relief.



Justice Kausik Chanda allowed Singh’s release until further orders, observing that his plea was not merely a pretext for securing liberty. The court noted that Singh’s name has been proposed by the BJP for the Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency, though the candidature is yet to be formally declared. The case stems from an FIR lodged in October 2025 alleging that Singh, along with his children and associates, assaulted two persons and threatened them at gunpoint over a property dispute. However, statements recorded during the investigation attributed the act of throwing the substance to his children, and medical records indicated limited hospitalisation of the victims.

Opposing bail, the state cited Singh’s criminal antecedents, while the complainant argued that electoral grounds alone cannot justify relief.

The court observed that no straightjacket formula applies in such cases and found that one of the charges did not prima facie disclose the necessary ingredients against Singh. It, however, cautioned against opening the floodgates for similar pleas.

Singh has been directed to remain within the Constituency, comply with Election Commission norms and furnish a Rs 1 lakh bond. The state may seek cancellation of bail if he does not receive the party nomination. The matter will be heard next on May 6.