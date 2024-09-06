HC grants ‘conditional’ extension for BJP’s dharna at Dorina Crossing

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has granted conditional extension to the BJP for continuing with its demonstration at Dorina Crossing in protest against the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



The Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj was approached by the Scheduled Caste Morcha of the BJP of north Kolkata district which has been holding a demonstration from August 29 to September 5 at Dorina Crossing. The counsel for the petitioner prayed for extension from September 6 to 16 at the same place from 10 am to 9 pm with around 1000 protestors.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that an application was made to all concerned police stations as well as the Joint Commissioner of Police (HQ), Lal Bazar, Kolkata. However, the authorities directed the petitioner and the protestors to hold the demonstration at ‘Y Channel’ for two days (September 6 and 7).

The advocate general appearing for the state submitted that the state allowed the protestors to demonstrate at “Y Channel” for two days by invoking its regulatory power and the same was intimated to the protestors via e-mail on September 4. The AG submitted that the state has adequate power to restrict and regulate rallies, dharnas, demonstrations etc. Further, the AG submitted that if the demonstration is held at Dorina Crossing, it shall cause immense traffic congestion and public inconvenience as compared to “Y Channel”.

The court noted that there have been several rallies held at regular intervals in the state, particularly in Kolkata. An extension was granted from September 6 to 16 by the court which reasoned that the petitioner, as well as the protestors, maintained peace and tranquility during the demonstration held from August 29 to September 5. However, the court set certain conditions which include that there cannot be more than 1000 supporters and the ‘dharna mancha’ should not be more than 30 feet by 20 feet. The demonstration should not cause any undue obstruction to the public at large.

The police authorities shall make necessary arrangements for security with a good number of personnel so as to ensure that no breach of peace

takes place.

The police shall also make necessary arrangements for security. “The police arrangements would be made under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (HQ), Lal Bazar, Kolkata,”

court directed.