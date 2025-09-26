HC grants conditional bail to Partha Chatterjee in CBI case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to former state Education minister Partha Chatterjee in a case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged irregularities in primary school teacher recruitment.

Chatterjee, who had been in custody since October 2024 in this case, secured relief after the bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh observed that his continued detention was not necessary for the progress of the investigation. The judge noted that documentary evidence had already been seized and many witnesses examined, leaving little risk of tampering.

The order pointed out that most of the materials in the CBI probe overlapped with those in a separate Enforcement Directorate case and that Chatterjee had been interrogated only once by the CBI since his arrest. His advanced age, deteriorating health and the fact that he no longer holds ministerial office also weighed in favour of bail.

“The allegations are serious and relate to misuse of official position, but bail cannot be denied indefinitely when investigation can proceed under safeguards,” the court observed, stressing that liberty under Article 21 must not be curtailed by prolonged pre-trial detention.

The court imposed strict conditions for his release. Chatterjee must furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh with sureties, surrender his passport, appear before the investigating officer every week and seek permission before leaving Kolkata. He has also been barred from contacting witnesses and from holding any public office, except his position as an MLA. Any violation will lead to immediate cancellation of bail. Chatterjee is expected to be released once the bail conditions are met.