HC grants conditional bail to Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) chairman Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay in the alleged recruitment corruption case.

Gangopadhyay was arrested on September 15 last year by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged involvement in the case. The Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi granted the bail on health and medical grounds but on condition that he would fully cooperate with the central agencies that are currently probing the case.

The Court further imposed a condition that he will not be able to move out of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) jurisdiction.

Further, he will not be allowed to visit areas under the jurisdiction of Park Street Police Station and Bidhannagar City Police and cannot enter Bidhannagar Commissionerate. He will have to deposit his passport in the lower court.

Gangopadhyay was the president of the board for 10 years since 2012 and his term was due to expire in 2022. Recently, another accused Prasanna Roy was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

However, a special CBI court rejected the bail plea of Pradeep Singh and Santi Prasad Sinha, both of whom are accused in the alleged SSC scam.