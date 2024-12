Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, an accused in the school jobs scam in Bengal, in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

Granting bail to Bhadra, Justice Suvra Ghosh directed him not to leave the jurisdictional area of the trial court in the ED case.

He is also an accused in a case by the CBI over the irregularities in school recruitments.