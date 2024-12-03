HC grants bail to Ayan Sil in school job scam

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to businessman and promoter Ayan Sil in the case registered against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore cash for school job case.

The bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh granted bail to Sil against a personal bond of Rs 10,00,000. The court also directed Sil to deposit his passport with the investigating officials and not to change his mobile number. Further, he was also directed to fully cooperate with the investigating officials in the matter. The decision of the court was taken keeping in mind his right to speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution as well as his prolonged incarceration without trial.

However, even after getting bail there is no chance for Sil to be freed immediately from behind the bars as the CBI, which is conducting a parallel probe in the case, recently showed him arrested

in the case.