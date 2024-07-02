HC grants bail to Arabul Islam in ISF worker murder case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former MLA Arabul Islam in a case concerning the murder of an Indian Secular Front (ISF) worker at Bijoyganj in Baruipur last year.



Last month, TMC removed him from the post of chairman of the Panchayat Samiti of Bhangar-II Block.

Arabul got bail in another nine cases earlier and will now be finally out of jail. He was granted bail by the Division Bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Prasenjit Biswas. He was arrested in February. There were several charges against him including murder, vandalism etc. The court, in its judgement, said though there are several criminal cases, including the present case pending against him, yet in most of the cases he has been granted bail. Further, the court noted that the state has not placed on record any material to show that in the past, the present accused petitioner has attempted to evade the process of law.

The court set several conditions which included executing a bond of Rs 2 lakh. Arabul was asked to mark his attendance on every Sunday at Bijoyganj Bazar Police Station till the trial was concluded.

“The petitioner shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence directly or indirectly and also shall not pressurise or intimidate the prosecution witnesses.

The applicant shall make himself available before the Trial Court on each date of hearing fixed unless personal presence is exempted and/or the applicant shall make himself available for the interrogation of a police officer as and when required.”

Arabul was also asked not to leave the jurisdiction of the concerned police station without prior permission of the trial court and should not commit any offence similar to the offence of which he is accused or suspected of

having committed.

“It is also provided that the accused petitioner shall not come within the periphery of 200 meter from the house of the victim and shall not disturb the peace and tranquility of the family members of the victim and in case any disturbance takes place, recourse to law shall be taken by the parties.”

The court warned that in case of breach of any of the above referred conditions the trial court will be at liberty to cancel the bail granted to this accused without further reference to the high court.