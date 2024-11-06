HC grants anticipatory bail to police officer

Kolkata: While dealing with a prayer for anticipatory bail in a case under Sections 307, 498A, 406 IPC against a married police officer who was allegedly in a relationship with a practising advocate who alleged he tried to kill her, the Calcutta High Court observed the cop should be suspended as it is unbecoming of a police officer to cohabit while he has a spouse living. The victim had alleged he got married to her and tried to kill her by driving his car in a reckless manner to inflict injuries on her while she was sitting inside. It was stated that due to this accident, she had suffered a miscarriage.

The police officer was granted anticipatory bail. The bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Gaurang Kanth noted the accident was due to the car being hit by a truck and which consequently caused the miscarriage. The court also noted the department has already initiated proceedings against the officer.