HC grants accused time to peruse CBI docus before charge framing

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed counsels of the accused persons, including Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, “reasonable time” to peruse documents relied upon by the prosecution after collecting and tallying it at the CBI office over the weekend.

The Division Bench headed by Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed: “…to avoid delay we request the representatives of the appellants as well as the added respondents (be notified by CBI) to attend their office and compare documents supplied to them with the documents relied upon by the prosecution. In the event any document has not been supplied or is illegible the said document and/or its legible copies shall be handed over to the accused concerned.” The CBI was directed to notify the appellants and the added respondents in respect of the time for inspection of the necessary documents on Saturday and Sunday. Further, the progress in the matter in respect of supply of copies shall be submitted before the trial Judge on February 10. The CBI shall submit a report at the High Court on February 11 when the matter will be next heard. The court observed: “…the immediate necessity is to ensure the pending trial is not delayed or hampered by dilatory tactics or otherwise”.

However, the Division Bench, at the same time, made it clear that giving more time to the accused individuals to study the documents does not mean that the trial process in the matter will be unnecessarily prolonged. The High Court bench also observed that if necessary, the High Court might also supervise the trial process in the case at the special court.