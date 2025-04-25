HC: Give reasoned order for barring Waqf meet at Brigade

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Army to provide a reasoned order within 24 hours to an organisation for denying them permission to hold a meeting at Brigade Parade Ground to discuss the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was approached by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and another petitioner after being denied permission for the event at

the Brigade ground.

The court observed that the petitioners had applied on April 12, 2025, to the Colonel (Land) for General Officer Commanding, Bengal Area, but were informed on April 21, 2025, that permission was not granted, without any stated reasons.

The counsel for Union of India raised a preliminary objection on the petition’s maintainability, citing issues related to the petitioners’ registration under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the subject matter.

The state-respondents, represented by Advocate General, clarified that the Army owns the property, with limited oversight by the Kolkata Police and maintenance by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The court, noting the absence of reasons in the Colonel’s communication, directed the Army to provide a reasoned order within 24 hours, preferably via e-mail, to the petitioners.

The court did not enter into the petition’s merits and disposed of the matter without costs, instructing parties to act on the server copy of the order.