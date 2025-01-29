HC forms SIT led by IPS officer to probe Sandeshkhali case

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) led by an IPS officer to probe the alleged sexcual assualt of a woman in Sandeshkhali, North 24-Parganas.

The bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh was handed over a list of officers by Advocate General Kishore Datta who could supervise the probe.

The court directed that Rahul Mishra, IPS and SDPO Baduria, Basirhat Police District will be a member of the SIT along with Bireswar Chatterjee, ACP, Homicide Section, Detective Department, Lalbazar. The two senior officers would choose a team of Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors according to their choice for investigating the case.

Observing that there has been a delay in the case, the court directed that all case records with the Sandeshkhali Police Station be handed over to the ACP who would coordinate with Mishra regarding formulation of the team of officers and logistics and support required from the concerned district and the department.

The court directed the SIT to submit a progress report once a month to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Basirhat. The SIT will also collect materials, if required, and send samples for forensics. Further, if the district administration decides to withdraw the protection given to the victim, it shall be done after informing the ACJM.

The court earlier this month directed the state police to provide 24-hour protection to the woman.

According to the petitioner, she had participated in several protests against alleged land grabbing and sexual assault against women in Sandeshkhali by local goons. She was thereafter threatened and asked to withdraw her complaint. On refusing, she was allegedly subjected to such sexual assault.