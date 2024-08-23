HC forms a 3-member committee to probe ‘disputed’ questions

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday formed a three-member committee to look into the alleged “disputed questions and answer keys” pointed out by candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 and 2022.



The Division Bench of Justice Harish Tandon on Friday formed a committee where one member will be nominated by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) having proficiency in the subjects concerned. Another member will be from Calcutta University who has expertise in the relevant subjects. The third member will be nominated by V-C of Visva Bharati University with expertise in the particular subject.

The court said the formation of this committee brings a “sense of fairness

and transparency”.

The nomination has to be completed within a fortnight from the date of the communication by the respective authorities, it was directed. The state shall provide all logistics to the committee members and shall also pay an adequate remuneration or honorarium as may be fixed. During a previous hearing, advocates representing the affected candidates submitted that these disputes were raised with regards to five subjects including Bengali, English, Mathematics, Environmental Science and Child Pedagogy.

It was also submitted that the dispute was in 23 questions of 2017 and 24 questions of 2022.