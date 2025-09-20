HC extends stay on state aid to sacked Group C&D staff

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has extended its interim stay on the West Bengal government’s decision to provide financial assistance to thousands of terminated Group C and Group D staff in government-aided and sponsored schools.

Justice Amrita Sinha said the order restraining the state from implementing the scheme would continue till January 30, 2026. In June this year, the court had first halted the operation of the Livelihood Social Security Interim Scheme, 2025, notified on May 15 by the state Labour Department. The scheme promised a monthly payout of Rs 25,000 for Group C staff and Rs 20,000 for Group D staff who lost their jobs following the Supreme Court’s cancellation of the tainted 2016 recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission. The apex court had found the recruitment riddled with illegalities and directed mass termination of teaching and non-teaching staff appointed through the process. According to government estimates, the move affected over 26,000 non-teaching employees, prompting the state to announce the relief package.

The scheme was challenged before the High Court by a section of writ petitioners, including wait-listed candidates from the 2016 selection cycle who never received appointments. They contended that the government was diverting taxpayer money to compensate individuals whose appointments had been declared fraudulent, while excluding other equally unemployed aspirants.

Agreeing that the issue raised serious concerns, the High Court had observed that the state was effectively rewarding those whose jobs had been obtained through cheating. The court underlined that the scheme neither provided new employment opportunities nor extended general unemployment relief, but singled out one group for financial benefits.

Justice Sinha also reasoned that if the scheme were later struck down, recovery of the disbursed amounts would be nearly impossible, necessitating the freeze.