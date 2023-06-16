HC extends nomination day for a few candidates

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday extended the last date of filing nominations for some candidates who were unable to submit their nominations after allegedly facing resistance.



The candidates present before the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer of Basirhat were permitted to file their nominations by 4 pm on Friday. The last date for filing nominations for the Panchayat polls was Thursday, June 15.

Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing the matter, wherein the petitioner, the District President of BJP in Basirhat claimed that the BJP candidates faced resistance while filing their nominations.

“The Court thinks it fit to direct the Superintendent of Police, Basirhat Police District being the respondent no.7 herein to render all necessary assistance to the candidates who are reported to be presently waiting outside the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer, Basirhat for filing their nomination. The schedule time for filing the nomination is by 3 pm. It is already 2.20 pm and by the time this order is transcribed and signed the stipulated time period for filing the nomination may be over.

Despite the time being over, the candidates who are present before the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer shall be permitted to submit their nominations.

The Returning Officer is directed to accept all the nominations filed by the candidates provided they are present at the spot by 4 o’ clock today,” the Court directed.

The candidates were directed to be escorted by the police to the place where they shall file their nominations.

The BJP candidates who were given extension by the court submitted their nomination papers on Friday.

The petitioner submitted that despite the order passed by the court, the candidates were unable to file their nominations. It was alleged that the candidates were terrorised and beaten up. The petitioner also submitted that the SEC had extended the date for filing the nomination for the Siksha Bondhus, as directed by the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

“A day may be extended for filing the nomination in respect of the candidates who were prevented/obstructed from filing the nomination yesterday,” the court directed while observing: “It appears that a couple of candidates failed to file their nomination despite the order passed by the court yesterday and despite police protection being granted to them.”