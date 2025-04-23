HC extends interim bail period of Sujay Bhadra

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended by another two months the interim bail period of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, one of the prime accused in the cash-for-school

job case in Bengal.

The bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh extended the interim bail. Previously, Bhadra was granted interim bail on medical grounds. Such a bail period expired on Tuesday, leading his counsel to pray for extension.

After a detailed hearing in the matter in the morning, Justice Ghosh finally extended the interim bail period for almost two months till June 16. The matter will come up for hearing

again on that date.

The court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a detailed medical report of Bhadra on that day.